Suns' Chris Paul Reportedly Plans to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is planning to commit to play for Team USA at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 36-year-old veteran played for Team USA in both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games, leading the Americans to gold both times.

With Paul at the helm, the Suns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2010 this season, and they currently hold a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

Paul missed the Suns' Game 1 win over the Clippers because he's in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but it shouldn't impact his ability to play for the United States later this summer.

CP3 was named an NBA All-Star for the 11th time this season, as he averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals over 70 games, while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep for a Suns team that finished with the second-best record in the NBA.

The Suns already had a roster stacked with young talent in the form of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but the move that put them over the top was acquiring Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paul has led the NBA in assists four times and steals six times in his career, and he is one of the premier point guards of the past few decades, making him a surefire Hall of Famer.

While Paul has averaged 20 or more points per game in a season only twice in his career, he won't be asked to do much scoring for an American Olympic team that is set to feature many of the NBA's top scorers.

Per ESPN, some of the players who have committed to Team USA include Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Booker.

Paul will give Team USA the pure point guard it needs, and he figures to excel at getting all the scorers around him into prime positions to put points on the board.

CP3 and Co. will look to lead the United States to its fourth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball, which would mark Team USA's second-longest gold medal streak at the Olympics behind the seven in a row it won from 1936-68.

Until then, Paul will be focused on winning his first career NBA championship, as he and Booker have the Suns just three wins away from the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.