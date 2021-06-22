X

    Report: Cavs’ Kevin Love Commits to Playing for Team USA at 2021 Olympics

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2021

    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers veteran power forward Kevin Love has committed to playing for Team USA at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

    Previously, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported there was mutual interest since Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich "was interested in bringing [Love] aboard."

    Love was one of 57 players to be named finalists for Team USA, making him eligible for the team. He is also a former Olympian, as he played for the gold medal-winning American team at the 2012 Summer Games.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

