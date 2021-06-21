X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Reportedly Won't Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will not participate in this summer's Tokyo Games, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

    Per that report, "Curry had been deciding on participating over the last few weeks, and USA Basketball expected him to be out of the available pool."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

