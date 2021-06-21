Warriors' Stephen Curry Reportedly Won't Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will not participate in this summer's Tokyo Games, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Per that report, "Curry had been deciding on participating over the last few weeks, and USA Basketball expected him to be out of the available pool."



