Report: Cardinals 1st-Rounder Zaven Collins Arrested for Alleged Reckless Driving

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins was reportedly arrested Sunday night in Arizona on reckless driving charges.

TMZ Sports reported Collins was pulled over for speeding and "driving dangerously." He was booked at a jail and then released.

No further details on the incident were available.

Neither the NFL nor the Cardinals have issued a comment.

Collins was the 16th overall pick in April's draft out of Tulsa. The linebacker won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award last season, recording 54 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.

Reckless driving is a Class 2 misdemeanor in Arizona.