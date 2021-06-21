Video: Jon Rahm Celebrates with Wife Kelley Cahill, Son Kepa After 2021 US Open Win

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

What a Father's Day for Jon Rahm.

Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif., with a brilliant final round. He shot a four-under 67 to finish at six-under for the tournament, which was one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Louis Oosthuizen.

Rahm birdied the final two holes, while Oosthuizen bogeyed the 17th thanks to a penalty stroke on a poor drive.

And the victor got to celebrate with his wife, Kelley Cahill, and their baby, Kepa.

Kepa was born in April.

It was also surely an emotional win for Rahm considering what happened at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He was forced to withdraw from the tournament after the third round when he held a commanding six-stroke lead because he tested positive for COVID-19.

What a difference two weeks make.