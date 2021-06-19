Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB Is Happy and 'All-in' Despite Past Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly in a good place despite the trade rumors that surrounded him earlier this offseason.

During an appearance on Saturday morning's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that those who he spoke to close to the Seahawks organization said Wilson is happy and "all-in" with Seattle ahead of the 2021 season.

While Wilson never formally asked for a trade, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter in February that Wilson would accept a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

Schefter also reported that the Bears made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Wilson on the trade market only to be rebuffed by the Seahawks.

