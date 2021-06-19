X

    Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB Is Happy and 'All-in' Despite Past Trade Buzz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly in a good place despite the trade rumors that surrounded him earlier this offseason.

    During an appearance on Saturday morning's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that those who he spoke to close to the Seahawks organization said Wilson is happy and "all-in" with Seattle ahead of the 2021 season.

    While Wilson never formally asked for a trade, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter in February that Wilson would accept a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

    Schefter also reported that the Bears made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Wilson on the trade market only to be rebuffed by the Seahawks.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Rookie guard Pier-Olivier Lestage has surgery for sports hernia

      Rookie guard Pier-Olivier Lestage has surgery for sports hernia
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Rookie guard Pier-Olivier Lestage has surgery for sports hernia

      Patrick Olde Loohuis
      via Seahawks Wire

      Notes from Pete Carroll’s Thursday minicamp presser

      Notes from Pete Carroll’s Thursday minicamp presser
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Notes from Pete Carroll’s Thursday minicamp presser

      Wilson Conn
      via Field Gulls

      Players Who Should Get Extensions Soon

      NFL stars most likely to get paid before the season ✍️

      Players Who Should Get Extensions Soon
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Players Who Should Get Extensions Soon

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Most Intriguing Project

      @Gagnon looks at the most interesting project players on each NFL team ahead of the season 🛠

      Every Team's Most Intriguing Project
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Every Team's Most Intriguing Project

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report