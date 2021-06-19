X

    Video: Ryan Crouser Sets Shot Put World Record at U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Ryan Crouser set a new world record in shot put during the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

    Crouser's fourth attempt nearly sailed past the entire sector and was logged at 23.37 meters (76 feet, 8 ¼ inches).

    Randy Barnes owned the previous record at 23.12 meters, a mark that had stood since May 1990. 

    Crouser already set the indoor shot put record after hitting 22.82 meters during an an American Track League event in January. He'll look to defend his gold medal in the shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

