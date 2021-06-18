Celtics Rumors: Rick Carlisle Not Considered HC Candidate; Billups, Udoka, Ham in Mix

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Rick Carlisle may find a new head coaching job this offseason, but it doesn't seem like the Boston Celtics will be his eventual landing spot.

Per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Carlisle isn't considered a strong candidate to replace Brad Stevens as Celtics head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that three assistant coaches—Los Angeles Clippers' Chauncey Billups, the Brooklyn Nets' Ime Udoka and the Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham—are among the candidates Boston is eyeing for second interviews.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.