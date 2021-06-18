X

    Celtics Rumors: Rick Carlisle Not Considered HC Candidate; Billups, Udoka, Ham in Mix

    Adam WellsJune 18, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Rick Carlisle may find a new head coaching job this offseason, but it doesn't seem like the Boston Celtics will be his eventual landing spot. 

    Per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Carlisle isn't considered a strong candidate to replace Brad Stevens as Celtics head coach.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that three assistant coaches—Los Angeles Clippers' Chauncey Billups, the Brooklyn Nets' Ime Udoka and the Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham—are among the candidates Boston is eyeing for second interviews.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊

      @AndrewDBailey picks four winners and one loser from Celtics-Thunder blockbuster 📲

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Celtics Narrow HC Search 📝

      Chauncey Billups, Ime Udoka and Darvin Ham are among coaches Boston wants to interview again.

      Rick Carlisle not 'strong candidate' (reports)

      Celtics Narrow HC Search 📝
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics Narrow HC Search 📝

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Dirk Joining Mavs as Special Adviser

      Nowitzki won't have 'everyday role' with the franchise, but will assist in the search for president and HC (Stein)

      Dirk Joining Mavs as Special Adviser
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dirk Joining Mavs as Special Adviser

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades for Eliminated NBA Playoff Teams

      Celtics already moved Kemba. @danfavale examines other potential offseason deals for eliminated squads 📲

      Trades for Eliminated NBA Playoff Teams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades for Eliminated NBA Playoff Teams

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report