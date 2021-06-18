Jason Kidd Rumors: Mavericks Discussed Lakers Asst. as Candidate to Replace Carlisle

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks could look to one of the best players in franchise history as their next head coach.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Jason Kidd's name was brought up as a potential candidate during a meeting with team governor Mark Cuban and several "trusted, longtime staffers" that included former Mavs stars Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Finley.

The Mavs are in the market for a new head coach after Rick Carlisle told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that he decided to leave the organization after 13 seasons.

Carlisle's decision came after Dallas blew series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was the second notable personnel move of the week for the Mavericks. The team announced a mutual parting of ways with general manager Donnie Nelson, who had been with the organization for 24 seasons, on Wednesday.

Kidd has been a popular head-coaching candidate this offseason. He was the preferred choice of Damian Lillard for the Portland Trail Blazers before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Per Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to interview Kidd after firing Stan Van Gundy.

A 2018 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Kidd began his playing career with the Mavs after being selected No. 2 overall in the 1994 draft. The Cal product spent two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Phoenix Suns in December 1996.

Dallas reacquired Kidd midway through the 2007-08 season in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard was with the team for another four years, winning an NBA title during the 2010-11 season.

Kidd has spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant on head coach Frank Vogel's staff after five seasons as a head coach with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks (2013-18).