    Bryson DeChambeau Videobombs Brooks Koepka at US Open, Says He 'Had Fun' with It

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    Bryson DeChambeau videobombed a Brooks Koepka interview.

    Again.

    As Mark Schlabach of ESPN noted, DeChambeau jumped and waved his arm in the background on Thursday while Koepka was being interviewed by the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis following his opening round at the U.S. Open.

    DeChambeau was heading to the first hole as part of the later tee times and said, "Again, it's one of those things people are thinking I was doing something, I wasn't doing anything at the PGA Championship. I saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it."

    Schlabach noted Kopeka previously said of his relationship with DeChambeau that, "we just don't like each other."

    This comes after video of Koepka being visibly frustrated with DeChambeau as he walked toward him during a previous interview went so viral that even Tom Brady joked about it:

    Koepka had the last laugh Thursday, as he shot a two-under 69 to put himself in contention among the leaders.

    DeChambeau may be fighting against the cut line on Friday after shooting a two-over 73.

