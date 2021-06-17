Report: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort Exhibition Fight Agreed to for Sept. 18

AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez

Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC star Vitor Belfort have reportedly agreed to fight in a boxing exhibition.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the fight is likely to occur Sept. 18 in Las Vegas under the Triller promotional umbrella.

The 48-year-old De La Hoya, who has been training for a return to the ring, has not had an official fight since 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao.

