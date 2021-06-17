X

    Report: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort Exhibition Fight Agreed to for Sept. 18

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez

    Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC star Vitor Belfort have reportedly agreed to fight in a boxing exhibition.

    According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the fight is likely to occur Sept. 18 in Las Vegas under the Triller promotional umbrella.

    The 48-year-old De La Hoya, who has been training for a return to the ring, has not had an official fight since 2008 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊

      MMA legend opens up about his career and foray into boxing ahead of his bout vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds and Prediction

      Silva's first event post-UFC will see him box former world champion on Saturday night

      Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds and Prediction
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds and Prediction

      Nate Loop
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyson Fury Against Billy Joe Saunders Retiring: “It’ll Probably Haunt Him Forever That He Went Out With A Loss, Come Back, Win Another World Title”

      Tyson Fury Against Billy Joe Saunders Retiring: “It’ll Probably Haunt Him Forever That He Went Out With A Loss, Come Back, Win Another World Title”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Tyson Fury Against Billy Joe Saunders Retiring: “It’ll Probably Haunt Him Forever That He Went Out With A Loss, Come Back, Win Another World Title”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Officially Lands In San Antonio Texas, At The AT&T Center

      Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Officially Lands In San Antonio Texas, At The AT&T Center
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Officially Lands In San Antonio Texas, At The AT&T Center

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com