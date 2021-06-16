Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Wins 2021 Bill Masterson Trophy After Return from Cancer

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom has been named the 2021 Bill Masterton Trophy winner, the NHL announced on Tuesday.

The award is handed out annually to the player who best showcases perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game—named for the only player to die as a direct result of injuries sustained on ice.

Lindblom, 24, returned to the NHL a year after battling Ewing's sarcoma and completing chemotherapy, posting 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 50 games this season.

