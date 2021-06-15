Denzel Ward Says He, Browns Have Held Contract Extension Talks

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said Tuesday his agent and the team have engaged in talks about a contract extension.

"In a perfect world, I'd definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career," Ward told reporters.

Ward has started 36 games in three seasons in Cleveland and was a 2018 Pro Bowler. While he hasn't played at as high of a level the last two seasons, he recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions in 2020. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 72.8 overall grade.

Negotiations for Ward will be interesting because he's a good-to-above-average starter but hasn't emerged as a shutdown corner. Being "very good" is difficult to negotiate because his representatives will likely want him paid like someone who will develop into a superstar, whereas the Browns may be hesitant given they haven't seen that level of play.

Cleveland holds the cards in negotiations with Ward under contract through the 2022 season—without accounting for potential franchise tags. The Browns could hold Ward's rights through the 2024 season, though back-to-back franchise tags would be costly.

However, it would behoove both sides to finalize a long-term deal. Ward could get more money pushed to the front of his deal, which would protect him long-term against injury and give the Browns more cap maneuverability.

Getting a deal done will depend on the motivation of both sides.