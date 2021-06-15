Jamal Adams Reportedly Excused from Seahawks Minicamp Due to Personal Reasons

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams won't participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Tuesday that Adams' absence may be for personal reasons, which Tom Pelissero of NFL Network later confirmed. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Adams will not be fined by the team for the excused absence.

Though this absence does not appear to be contract-related, Geoffrey C. Arnold of the Oregonian reported Monday that Adams would hold out in hopes of signing a long-term extension.

Adams, a No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2017, has gone on a tear through his first four years in the NFL. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal off of a 2020 season that saw him post a single-season record in sacks for a defensive back (9.5).

Adams joined the Seahawks after three seasons in New York. Seattle sent a package of draft picks, including two first-rounders, as well as safety Bradley McDougald to the Meadowlands in exchange for Adams, who was lobbying for an extension from the Jets at the time (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

In addition to his sack total, he logged 83 combined tackles and a career-high 14 quarterback hits. He did all of that while playing through multiple injuries, according to Schefter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 25-year-old is currently on the books for $9.86 million and is looking to earn $16-17 million per year on an extension, according to Arnold. Such a deal would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL since Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will earn $15.1 million in 2022.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters in April the team is hoping to work something out with Adams.

"We want him to be here a long time for sure. He’s a great player," he said. "We’re glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future."

And for what it's worth, Adams seems to be interested in staying put. He told reporters last year that he found his "calling" in Seattle (h/t Patrik Walker of CBS Sports).

"I'm here to stay," he said. "I'm excited to be a Seattle Seahawk, like I said. I'm really overwhelmed but, at the same time, it's so surreal to be around a great organization like Seattle."