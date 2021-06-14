Jalen Ramsey Floats Rams Trade to Stephon Gilmore, Cites Mookie Betts to Dodgers

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Jalen Ramsey is recruiting New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Los Angeles Rams, referencing a similar move by MLB star Mookie Betts:

Betts was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season. The outfielder led the Dodgers to their first title since 1988 in his first season in L.A.

Gilmore has a similar resume with the Patriots, earning four Pro Bowl selections while helping his team win a Super Bowl. He has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason and is sitting out New England's minicamp, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported in April that the Patriots discussed dealing Gilmore ahead of the NFL draft. The cornerback is heading into the final year of his contract and has a $16.2 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac.

Los Angeles could be an interesting landing spot if the team can fit Gilmore under the salary cap.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year would join Ramsey, who made the All-Pro First Team at cornerback last season, to create arguably the best secondary tandem in the NFL.

The Rams had the No. 1 pass defense in the league last year and also allowed the fewest points and yards. Adding Gilmore could make this an all-time great unit.

After adding Matthew Stafford at quarterback this offseason, the Rams are in win-now mode. Another high-profile trade would further solidify the squad as a top contender heading into 2021.