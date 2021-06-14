X

    Jalen Ramsey Floats Rams Trade to Stephon Gilmore, Cites Mookie Betts to Dodgers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

    Jalen Ramsey is recruiting New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Los Angeles Rams, referencing a similar move by MLB star Mookie Betts:

    Betts was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season. The outfielder led the Dodgers to their first title since 1988 in his first season in L.A.

    Gilmore has a similar resume with the Patriots, earning four Pro Bowl selections while helping his team win a Super Bowl. He has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason and is sitting out New England's minicamp, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

    Dianna Russini of ESPN reported in April that the Patriots discussed dealing Gilmore ahead of the NFL draft. The cornerback is heading into the final year of his contract and has a $16.2 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac.

    Los Angeles could be an interesting landing spot if the team can fit Gilmore under the salary cap.

    The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year would join Ramsey, who made the All-Pro First Team at cornerback last season, to create arguably the best secondary tandem in the NFL.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Rams had the No. 1 pass defense in the league last year and also allowed the fewest points and yards. Adding Gilmore could make this an all-time great unit.

    After adding Matthew Stafford at quarterback this offseason, the Rams are in win-now mode. Another high-profile trade would further solidify the squad as a top contender heading into 2021.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mac Jones steps up, Stephon Gilmore sits out: 11 Patriots minicamp observations

      Mac Jones steps up, Stephon Gilmore sits out: 11 Patriots minicamp observations
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Mac Jones steps up, Stephon Gilmore sits out: 11 Patriots minicamp observations

      masslive
      via masslive

      Instant observations from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp: Cam Newton has accuracy issues

      Instant observations from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp: Cam Newton has accuracy issues
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Instant observations from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp: Cam Newton has accuracy issues

      Henry McKenna
      via Patriots Wire

      Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham fired up to compete vs. Mac Jones, Cam Newton

      Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham fired up to compete vs. Mac Jones, Cam Newton
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham fired up to compete vs. Mac Jones, Cam Newton

      RSN
      via RSN

      Best NFL Quarterbacks for Every Type of Throw

      Best NFL Quarterbacks for Every Type of Throw
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best NFL Quarterbacks for Every Type of Throw

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire