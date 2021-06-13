Paul Craig Receives Bonus for Fight He Dislocated Jamahal Hill's Arm In at UFC 263

Paul Craig Receives Bonus for Fight He Dislocated Jamahal Hill's Arm In at UFC 263June 13, 2021
Paul Craig was one of four fighters to earn a $50,000 bonus after UFC 263, where the Irishman handed Jamahal Hill the first loss of his career—and sent him to the hospital.
The bout between the light heavyweights was called by the referee at the 1:59 mark of the first round and thus recorded as a TKO, but Hill's arm snapped much earlier than that.
“He either taps, naps or it snaps. Tonight it happened to snap,” Craig said. “I felt it go."
At the hospital, it was deemed that Hill's arm was only dislocated, not broken, according to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com.
Brandon Moreno, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell also earned $50,000 bonuses for their performance Saturday night.
