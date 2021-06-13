X

    Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Shine in Clippers' Game 3 Win over Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 

    Blake Schuster June 13, 2021

    A return to Staples Center was exactly what the Los Angeles Clippers needed against the Utah Jazz as Kawhi Leonard and Co. picked up their first victory of the Western Conference Semifinals, 132-106, in Game 3.

    Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points in the win as L.A. still trails in the series 2-1 but avoids the brink of an almost certain elimination. No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a series after going down 3-0. Game 4 will remain just as imperative for the Clippers, however, as only 13 teams have come back to win after trailing 3-1.

    With Game 5 in Utah, there's little room for error throughout the rest of the series. 

    Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles combined for 49 points in the loss as Mike Conley remains out with a hamstring injury. 

    Notable Performers

    Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 34 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

    Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 31 points, 5 assists (6 three-pointers)

    Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz: 30 points, 5 rebounds (5 three-pointers)

    Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz: 12 points, 10 rebounds

    What's Next?

    Game 4 is set for 10 p.m. ET on June 14 at Staples Center live on TNT.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

