Knicks' Derrick Rose Received 1st-Place MVP Vote from Fans

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic earned all but 10 available first-place votes for the NBA MVP award.

Of those 10 voters who thought other players were more deserving, five tabbed Stephen Curry, two Chris Paul and one each Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo...and Derrick Rose.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Rose won the fan vote for the award. League spokesman Tim Frank confirmed the report in speaking to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts:

For a 32-year-old veteran who spent most of his time coming off the bench, Rose had a decent season, but it was a far cry from his 2010-11 MVP campaign. He put up 14.7 points with 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds through 25.6 minutes per game split between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

All those figures were the second- or third-worst marks of his career.

And he didn't hold a candle to Jokic, who was good for a career-high 26.4 points with 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists as the Nuggets claimed the Western Conference's third seed.

Rose isn't the only member of the Knicks who received recognition for their season, in which they earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Tom Thibodeau was named the league's Coach of the Year on Monday, and he credited Rose with providing crucial veteran leadership en route to the Knicks' first playoff appearance since 2012-13.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even if Thibodeau would have endorsed it, it's still a surprise Rose's name landed on that list.