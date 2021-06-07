Greg Olsen's 8-Year-Old Son TJ Thanks People for Support Following Heart Transplant

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen posted a video of his eight-year-old son TJ thanking people for their support after he underwent a successful heart transplant:

TJ Olsen was born with a congenital heart defect that required four surgeries before he was placed on the transplant list last month. A donor heart came eight days later, and he underwent surgery Friday.

"All early signs have been positive. Your prayers and well wishes have been working and we're beyond grateful," Greg Olsen wrote Saturday on Instagram.

Numerous people around the NFL publicly wished TJ well before and after his surgery, with the community rallying around the family.

Greg Olsen retired from the NFL after the 2020 season following a 14-year career. He spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.