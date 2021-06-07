Logan Paul Suggests Rematch Against Floyd Mayweather: ‘Let Me Get a Little Better’

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

American YouTube personality Logan Paul brought up the idea of a rematch with undefeated and retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. after the two completed an eight-round exhibition fight on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

During a post-match interview, Brian Custer of Showtime Championship Boxing asked Paul what was next for him, and he gave this response (1:22 mark):

"I don't know man. I'm probably going to go in the water, and go to the beach, raise my hands in the air..." Paul started.

Custer interjected and asked, "Another fight?"

Paul responded: "Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul 2. I don't know, let me get a little better, maybe I can end it next time."

There were no judges for this fight. The match could have ended prematurely via knockout, but that did not occur.

Therefore, there wasn't an official winner. However, Mayweather likely would have won the fight if it was scored, as he notably landed the same amount of jabs but connected on 15 more power punches:

For his part, Paul seemed fine after the match, also saying this per Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel:

Mayweather went 50-0 during his boxing career. Paul has one professional fight under his belt, a split decision loss to English YouTuber KSI in Nov. 2019.