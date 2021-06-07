Floyd Mayweather Praises Logan Paul After Fight: 'He's Better Than I Thought He Was'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather may have damned Logan Paul with faint praise following a dominant showing in their exhibition Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mayweather called Paul a "great young fighter" in his post-fight interview and said his opponent was "better than I thought he was."

"I was surprised by him tonight," the unbeaten legend said. "Good little work. Good guy."

If Mayweather was "surprised" by Paul's performance, then he must not have held a high opinion of the 26-year-old's skills in the ring going into the fight. The final stats don't do justice to how much Mayweather dominated.

Not surprisingly, the 44-year-old was on a different level and could've ended things well before the eighth round if he had put his mind to it. His priorities were basically made clear from the opening bell.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports he was guaranteed around $30 million and could potentially collect as much as $100 million from the fight.

To his credit, Paul remained upright for the entirety of the night. He took some relatively big blows from Mayweather and didn't wind up on the mat. Even in an exhibition, going eight rounds against one of the greatest fighters of his generation is nothing to scoff at.

Those who wished to see Paul get some form of comeuppance were sorely disappointed, and this probably won't be the last time he's headlining a pay-per-view card.