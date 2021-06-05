Packers 'Working to Resolve' Aaron Rodgers Situation, Mark Murphy Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy said Saturday the team's front office remains "committed to resolving things" with disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2021 NFL season.

"The situation we face with ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact," Murphy wrote on the Packers' official website. "... We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."

Rodgers became the focus of trade rumors after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in late April the three-time NFL MVP had "told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."

The 37-year-old Cal product has been coy about his intentions publicly, telling longtime SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne on his final broadcast the problems are linked to "philosophy" and not the pick of fellow quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 draft.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said last month. "It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

He declined to disclose his preferred resolution to the situation during the interview with Mayne.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported in early May that Rodgers "won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst," who has said he isn't interested in broaching the topic of a blockbuster deal with other teams.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst told reporters after Schefter's initial report.

So it continues to appear both sides are digging in their heels. Rodgers skipped the start of the offseason's organized team activities, and there's been no indication the Packers are in active discussions about a possible trade.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection is under contract with Green Bay through 2023 as part of a four-year, $134 million deal, which leaves him little leverage to force a deal outside of a potential long-term holdout.

Murphy and Co. have just over three months to resolve the lingering issues before the Packers kick off the regular season Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

The first major hint toward whether Rodgers' is planning an extended absence figures to come when the team opens training camp July 27.