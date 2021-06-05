X

    Ezekiel Elliott Facing Lawsuit for Alleged Dog Attack at Texas Spa

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    A Texas pet spa worker has filed a lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after his Rottweiler allegedly attacked the man in March.

    TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Brandon Williams, who was working at the Bliss Pet Resort at the time, is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages, saying he was "seriously injured" during the attack. The Bliss Pet Resort is also named in the lawsuit.

    Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, provided a statement to TMZ about the suit.

    "Mr. Elliott and his representatives were very surprised to learn of Mr. Williams' complaint, particularly given that Bliss Pet Spa indicated at the time of the incident that this was not uncommon and was being handled under standard spa protocol," Salzano said. "Mr. Elliott will address this matter accordingly."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

