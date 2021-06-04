Durham Bulls' Tyler Zombro Hospitalized After Scary Head Injury; Game Suspended

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro was struck in the head with a line drive during Thursday's outing for the Triple-A Durham Bulls against the Norfolk Tides leading the teams to suspend the game in the eighth inning once the severity of the situation became clear.

Zombro was five pitches into his outing during the eighth inning when he was hit with a line drive straight off the bat of Brett Cumberland. Zombro was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment. A short while later, the game was officially called.

According to Chris Lea of WRAL-TV, Zombro fell straight to the ground and began convulsing as trainers rushed to assist him. He was eventually taken off on a stretcher as players for both teams took a knee on the field.

There is no update on his condition.

The 26-year-old was making his 10th appearance of the season for Durham, where he'd gone 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched. Zombro entered the night with nine strikeouts on one walk with just four earned runs and a 1.41 WHIP.

Tampa Bay invited Zombro to spring training in both 2020 and 2021. He was promoted to Durham on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits.