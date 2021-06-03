Jake Paul Says 'Bet the House' That He'll Beat Tyron Woodley in Fight

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Jake Paul certainly has the showmanship to make his run at pro boxing work out.

Ahead of his exhibition bout against Tyron Woodley, Paul appeared at a press event and promptly told fight fans to "bet the house" on him—though it's unclear from the video if he knew exactly what his odds are against the former UFC welterweight champion.

As of June 1, Paul was listed as the favorite by SuperBook Sports at -150 (bet $150 to win $100) with Woodley at +130 (bet $100 to win $130). It's a bit of a surprise given Woodley's established track record in mixed martial arts, even if he has dropped his last four UFC events.

Paul, meanwhile, is 3-0 in his boxing career with victories over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Considering the Paul-Woodley event is a boxing match, that should help Paul's chances. A former collegiate wrestler, Woodley has no boxing experience and just five knockouts via punches in his MMA career.

Now Paul is ready to bet everything on himself—and is encouraging others to follow his lead.