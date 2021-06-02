Maple Leafs' John Tavares Doesn't Remember Corey Perry Hit That Caused Head Injury

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said Wednesday he is doing "really well" after suffering a concussion in Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens but does not remember the hit and subsequent collision that led to his injury.

"I remember the whole day, my first couple of shifts. And then parts of it [after]. As I was on the ice and getting put on the stretcher and getting into the ambulance is when I really started to get a grasp of it," Tavares told reporters.

Tavares was injured when he had an accidental collision with Corey Perry following a hit by Ben Chiarot. Tavares missed the rest of the series, and Toronto was eliminated in seven games after holding a 3-1 lead.

"He's had no setbacks here. That's very positive. Things seems to be progressing very well with regards to the knee and he's had no setbacks with regards to the concussion. He's made good progress and they're going to continue to be cautious and safe about it," coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters before Game 7. "His recovery has been quite remarkable, even from the morning after the injury when he was pretty much back to himself. He's had no issues since then. It's a relief to him on that front."

Tavares also participated in a morning skate Monday before Game 7.

The Leafs star has four years remaining on his contract.