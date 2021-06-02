X

    Nuggets' Michael Malone Says Damian Lillard 'Super Human' in Game 5

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 2, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was full of praise for Damian Lillard after the Portland Trail Blazers star had a record-breaking performance in Game 5 of the series on Tuesday.

    "Damian Lillard was super-human tonight," Malone told reporters

    Lillard ended the night with 55 points and 10 assists and single-handedly forced both overtime periods in the 147-140 victory for the Nuggets.

    Lillard, who spent the weekend telling his teammates that this game would be the difference-maker in the series, was the catalyst for the first playoff game to feature a 55 and 10 stat line, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. His 12 made threes were also an NBA postseason record. 

    The Trail Blazers were down by as many as 22 points, but Lillard helped the team rally. He hit a three to send the game to overtime with 3.7 seconds left, then gave Portland another chance by forcing double overtime.

    His performance earned praise from more than just Malone. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were among the NBA stars who were watching, while Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson also chimed in. 

    Despite his legendary performance, Lillard wasn't exactly interested in talking about it postgame. Instead, he was focused on what lay ahead for the Trail Blazers, who now must win two games in a row unless they want to lose in the first round for the fifth time in seven seasons. 

    Game 6 is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. 

