Celtics' Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum: Don't Know How Many More Levels You Can Go To

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Frankly, there was only so much Jayson Tatum could do with Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker sidelined with injuries during the Boston Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Head coach Brad Stevens echoed those sentiments following Tuesday's 123-109 loss in Game 5 that ended Boston's season.

"Jayson went to another level, again," he told reporters. "I don't know how many more levels you can go to."

Tatum was particularly brilliant in the final three games even though Boston lost the series 4-1.

He poured in 50 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds in the Celtics' lone win in Game 3, then followed with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Game 4, and 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Game 5.

The Duke product did all that while facing double teams and additional defensive pressure from a Nets team that didn't have to worry about Brown on the other wing.

Ultimately, Brooklyn had way too much firepower with James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Even a fully healthy Celtics team would have faced an uphill battle trying to win four of seven games against a unit that could very well be on its way to a championship.

Tatum was the bright spot for the Celtics, and the future still looks promising as long as he is on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the entire league and put Boston on his back in a series that was largely a losing proposition from the start.

If there even is another level to go to, as Stevens suggested, the Celtics will be all the better for it next season.