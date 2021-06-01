Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Sign Contract; Boxing Fight Set for Aug. 28

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jake Paul will continue his professional boxing career with a bout against former UFC star Tyron Woodley, both fighters told Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Both fighters have reportedly signed a contract for the bout that is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Paul rose to fame as a YouTube personality but is now 3-0 in his professional boxing career, including a knockout win over former MMA fighter Ben Askren. He also defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson.

The 24-year-old signed a multifight deal with Showtime Sports in May after previously working with Triller Fight Club.

Woodley represents a step up in competition for Paul, even if he also isn't a boxer by trade. The former two-time All-American wrestler at Missouri was the UFC welterweight champion, winning the belt from Robbie Lawler in 2016 before defending it four times with three victories and a draw.

The 39-year-old eventually lost the 170-pound title to Kamaru Usman in 2019, which was the first of four straight losses for Woodley. His contract with UFC ran out in April and it was not renewed.

Woodley will now step into the boxing ring for what should be a heavily anticipated bout against Paul.

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," he told Helwani. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can't wait to shut this b---h up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."