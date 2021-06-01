X

    49ers Rumors: Former Titans TE Mycole Pruitt to Work Out for SF on Wednesday

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly work out free-agent tight end MyCole Pruitt on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

    The six-year NFL veteran spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He finished 2020 with five catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (four starts).

    The 2015 fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings has registered 32 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

    Even without big numbers as a receiver, Pruitt has earned playing time thanks to his blocking ability.

    He played 24.4 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps in 2020 despite the more productive Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser both ahead of him on the depth chart. Pruitt played 44.3 percent of the snaps in 2019.

    The 29-year-old could have a similar role with the 49ers, a team that already has an elite receiving and blocking tight end in George Kittle. Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner also return after seeing significant playing time in 2020.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pruitt also met with the Baltimore Ravens last week.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jets reportedly sign ex-49ers pass rusher Ronald Blair, who reunites with coach Robert Saleh

      Jets reportedly sign ex-49ers pass rusher Ronald Blair, who reunites with coach Robert Saleh
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Jets reportedly sign ex-49ers pass rusher Ronald Blair, who reunites with coach Robert Saleh

      Patrik Walker
      via CBSSports.com

      WFT Hires Director of Wellness and Clinical Services

      Barbara Roberts is the seventh NFL team employee hired with this job title

      WFT Hires Director of Wellness and Clinical Services
      NFL logo
      NFL

      WFT Hires Director of Wellness and Clinical Services

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make

      The offseason isn't over yet🍿➡️

      1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

      San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com