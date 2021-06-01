Fan Arrested, Banned From Wizards' Arena After Running onto Court During Game 4

AP Photo/Nick Wass

A fan was arrested during the third quarter of Monday's NBA playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The fan ran onto the floor near midcourt and jumped to touch the bottom of the backboard before he was tackled.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey showed the fan being arrested in the tunnel:

Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced the fan would be banned from the venue and that charges were forthcoming:

New Orleans Pelicans swingman Josh Hart and free-agent guard Jamal Crawford alluded to how this isn't the first such incident (warning: tweet contains profanity):

A Boston Celtics fan, Cole Buckley, was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after he threw a water bottle toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving following Brooklyn's 141-126 win Sunday.

Similar scenes have played out at multiple arenas during the postseason.