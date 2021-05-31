Celtics Fan Detained for Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving After Nets' Game 4 Win

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

A Boston Celtics fan appeared to throw a water bottle toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as he was walking toward the tunnel after his team's 141-126 victory Sunday.

According to the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, TD Garden security identified the fan and took them into custody.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

