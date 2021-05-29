Kai Havertz, Chelsea Top Manchester City 1-0 to Win 2021 Men's Champions League

Susana Vera/Pool via AP

For the first time in nine years, Chelsea has won the men's UEFA Champions League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday.

Kai Havertz's first-ever Champions League goal provided the difference. The 21-year-old got behind City's defense after receiving a perfect pass from Mason Mount.

Ederson came out to close Havertz down but was rounded by the forward, leaving Havertz with a wide-open net to open the scoring in the 42nd minute.

ESPN.com noted coming into the match that Mount created more than twice as many scoring chances for Chelsea as any other player between the Premier League and Champions League since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January.

That trend continued on Saturday:

As expected coming into the final, scoring opportunities were few and far between for both clubs. Manchester City did have a 60-40 edge in time of possession, but it could only manage six total shots and one on goal.

Early in the second half, the video assistant referee was required to check on a potential handball by Reece James, but the officials determined no penalty would be awarded, much to the chagrin of City fans.

With the score still 1-0 in the second half, Christian Pulisic made his first appearance in the match for the Blues. The American star made history just by getting into the game, but he nearly added to his legend with an excellent scoring opportunity.

City's best opportunities to tie the score came late in the second half, but they were mostly limited to crossing opportunities rather than testing Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

In the 89th minute, Chelsea's defense cut off Riyad Mahrez's path to the goal. His pass to Phil Foden arrived a moment too late, giving Andreas Christensen just enough time to disrupt his shot attempt and clear the ball from Blues territory.

The officials added seven minutes of stoppage time, but Chelsea's defense remained steadfast in its refusal to give up easy looks. The best City effort came from Mahrez with just a minute remaining, but he rushed his attempt with weaker right foot, and it sailed high and wide.

The men's UEFA Champions League title is the second in Chelsea's history and first since 2011-12.

Tuchel has also had Pep Guardiola's number in the last three matches between the two clubs. Chelsea is 3-0 in those games and has held City to one total goal.