Jazz Ban 3 Fans Indefinitely for Reportedly Heckling Ja Morant's Mother During Game 2

The Utah Jazz have banned three fans for their actions in the stands during the team's 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the fans directed comments toward the mother of Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

The move comes amid multiple instances of unruly fan behavior at NBA playoff games as teams ease attendance restrictions they had in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

