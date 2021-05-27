76ers Ban Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russell Westbrook; Season Tickets Revoked

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers have banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook during Wednesday's playoff game against the Washington Wizards.

Per a statement from the organization, the fan is banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely and has had his 76ers season ticket revoked:

The NBA issued a statement announcing an "enhanced fan code of conduct" in an attempt to prevent situations like this from happening in the future:

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans. An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 120-95 win over Washington.

Westbrook was being helped to the locker room after injuring his ankle when a fan leaned over the railing to dump popcorn on the Wizards star. Multiple Wizards staffers and arena security had to contain Westbrook.

Westbrook addressed the situation during his postgame press conference:

"To be completely honest, this s--t is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--k they want to do—it's just out of pocket. There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens."

Westbrook also said the NBA and arena security has "to start protecting the players."

Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for Wells Fargo Center, called the fan's actions "classless, unacceptable behavior" in a statement.



The fan was immediately ejected from the arena by Wells Fargo Center security.