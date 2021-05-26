Jimmy Smith Reportedly Replacing Adnan Virk on WWE Raw Announce Team

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

WWE is bringing in former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith to replace Adnan Virk on the Raw broadcast team, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Smith will start immediately, working on the next edition of Raw on Monday night.

He has already worked some NXT broadcasts, and Meltzer reported that WWE vice president of announcing Michael Cole "has praised him heavily and found him to be very versatile."

Smith's hiring came as WWE and Virk made a quick about-face.

The company announced April 12 Virk was coming in to work with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on Raw. He was on seven shows before the two sides agreed to go their separate ways on Tuesday. Virk tweeted he had struggled with the required travel and to balance his WWE duties with his other jobs.