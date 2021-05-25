Antonio Brown Signs Buccaneers Contract After Surgery on Knee Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The long wait for Antonio Brown to officially re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end.

The Buccaneers confirmed Brown signed his one-year contract Tuesday after Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brown made it official after passing a physical.

Brown's agent, Ed Wasielewski, told the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on April 28 that his client agreed to a one-year deal to return to Tampa in 2021.

Appearing on the Pewter Report Podcast with Jon Ledyard and Mark Cook last week (h/t Bailey Adams of Bucs Nation), Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown's deal was being delayed because he was having a knee procedure.

"He has to pass the physical," Arians explained. "Hopefully we'll have a scope on Tuesday—[he's] getting his knee cleaned up—and everything will work out fine."

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Brown had his knee scoped May 18.

Brown returned to the NFL in October when he signed a one-year contract to join the Buccaneers and play alongside Tom Brady again.

The seven-time Pro Bowler didn't make his season debut until Week 9 because of an eight-game suspension he received from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Brown appeared in 11 games between the regular season and playoffs in 2020. He finished with 53 receptions, 564 yards and six touchdowns in those games to help the Bucs win the Super Bowl.