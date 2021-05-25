Aaron Rodgers on Packers Trade Rumors: Issues Are About a Philosophy, Not Jordan Love

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers on Monday alluded to what has unraveled behind the scenes to sour him on the organization, praising many within the Packers but leaving some glaring omissions.

Pressed by Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter about the situation with Green Bay, Rodgers got philosophical and said "culture is built brick by brick" and that the franchise and its foundation is "about the people."

That served as a prelude for the reigning MVP to reference his frustration. He denied the selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft was an inciting incident and implied there had been a general disconnect with the decision-makers at the top:

Rodgers also called his MVP win a "wrench" in Green Bay's plans with Love anointed as the quarterback of the future.

"This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that," he said.

In general, his comments corroborated rumors of a significant rift with the front office.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported April 29 the nine-time Pro Bowler "doesn’t like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons." Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports followed up May 1 to report Rodgers "remains adamant that he won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst."

The Athletic's Bob McGinn provided more insight on the drama behind the scenes and wrote how Rodgers would compare Gutekunst to former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause. While Krause was the architect of a team that won six titles in eight years, he didn't get along with many key figures from the Bulls, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson.

Some have wondered whether a new contract would serve as an olive branch from the Packers.

Rodgers is signed through 2023, but his $33.5 million average salary is only tied for ninth among quarterbacks. A new deal would provide more long-term security while paying him like one of the NFL's top signal-callers again.

Nothing the 37-year-old told Mayne is all that revelatory. That his issues with the front office appear to be so deep-seated make it seem like a pay raise won't be enough on its own to achieve a resolution.