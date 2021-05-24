Sun HC Curt Miller Apologizes to Liz Cambage for 'Offensive Comment' About Her Weight

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller apologized for making an inappropriate comment about the weight of Aces center Liz Cambage during Sunday's win over Las Vegas.

"I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this," Miller said in a statement.

Cambage posted an Instagram Story on Sunday night detailing the incident, saying Miller told an official "she's 300 pounds" while attempting to get a favorable call.

“Something went down in today’s game and I need to speak on it because if there is one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one,” Cambage said. “So, to the coach of Connecticut, I’m sorry little sir man I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she's 300 pounds.’ I’m going to need you to get it right, baby, because I’m 6-8, I’m weighing, I just double checked because I love to be correct and give facts, I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m really, very proud of being a big bitch, a big buddy, big Benz baby. So, don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Cambage went on to say Miller's comments constituted a form of "protected abuse" because she would be punished if she engaged with a coach of the opposing team. She says she believes trash talk between players falls under a different spectrum than a coach commenting on the weight of a player.

There is also the added poor optics of a man in power commenting on a woman's weight or body.

It's unclear if the WNBA will get involved in potentially issuing a fine or reprimand of Miller.