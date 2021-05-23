Fan Arrested for Racial Abuse of Rio Ferdinand at Wolves vs. Manchester United

CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A fan was arrested during Sunday's match between Manchester United and Wolves at Molineux Stadium after racially abusing former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, per ESPN.

Ferdinand addressed the situation on Twitter after the match:

"The fan has been arrested and is currently in custody," the West Midlands Police Department responded in a tweet. "We DO NOT tolerate racist abuse."

ESPN also reported that Wolverhampton fans booed the players while they took a knee before the game in protest of racism.

"It is disappointing. People have waited all these months, over a year, to get back in a stadium and then you come in with ignorance like that. Uncalled for, not needed, not warranted and disappointed really.

"But listen, that's just a very small minority in this stand that was doing it. We were having banter with the fans and stuff. The emotion and atmosphere they created today was fantastic and that is just one person who is trying to ruin it for everyone."

As ESPN noted, a number of current Premier League players have faced racist abuse online this season, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

And eight men were arrested and four others questioned after allegedly abusing Tottenham's Heung-Min Son online, per the AFP (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Soccer players and clubs in various English leagues boycotted social media for four days in April to protest racist abuse, along with many players taking a knee before games, an homage to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's pregame protest of police brutality and racial discrimination in 2016.