    Jaguars WR DJ Chark Opens Up About Dealing with Anxiety, Depression

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. discussed his experience with anxiety and depression.

    Chark told his story in a video for the NFL's official Twitter account published Friday:

    The 24-year-old Chark said he was first diagnosed with anxiety and depression during his time in college at LSU, which resulted in him getting prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

    Chark said that by taking the medication every day and going to therapy, he has been able to "gain more control over my actions and my life."

    The talented wideout added that spending time with his loved ones, including his wife and dogs, has helped him stay mentally healthy.

    Chark is preparing to enter his fourth NFL season after getting selected by the Jags in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

    He played sparingly as a rookie but broke out in a big way in 2019, recording 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl nod.

    Last season, Chark finished with 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for a Jaguars team that started three different quarterbacks.

    Chark could be in for the biggest season of his career in 2021, as he will have No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence throwing him passes.

