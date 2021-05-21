Impact Teases Daniel Bryan; WWE Returns to Touring; Chelsea Green Rumors

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Impact Wrestling Teases Potential Daniel Bryan Appearance

Impact Wrestling released a video Thursday in which it teased the signing of several former WWE Superstars, including Daniel Bryan.

The video showed images of—or related to—multiple wrestlers who were recently released by WWE or saw their contracts expire:

Impact could not use an image of Bryan since he never wrestled for the company, but it did flash the word "Yes!" across the screen, which is Bryan's signature catchphrase.

It was reported by multiple outlets earlier this month that Bryan's WWE contract came to an end, which is why he lost a career vs. title match to Universal champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown last month and got taken out with a conchairto afterward.

The possibility of the 39-year-old Bryan re-signing with WWE remains, but he is also reportedly free to sign with any other promotion, including AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Impact.

The teaser promo was in reference to Slammiversary, which is scheduled for July 17 and is one of Impact's biggest pay-per-views of the year.

Impact aired similar teasers last year after WWE's mass releases, and it resulted in the likes of The Good Brothers, Eric Young and Heath Slater appearing on the show.

It seems likely that Impact will attract more mid-level performers than top stars like Bryan, but if Bryan is ready to move on from WWE and try new things, an appearance at Slammiversary isn't completely out of the question, even if it's a one-off.

WWE Returning to Touring in Front of Fans in July

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, WWE is going back on the road beginning in July.

WWE announced Friday that it will go on a 25-city tour running from July 16 through Labor Day on Sept. 6.

The first three stops on that tour were announced as follows:

SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 16

Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on July 18

Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 19

With the exception of the two-night WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa last month, WWE has not run shows in front of a live crowd since early last year.

In keeping with health and safety protocols, WWE initially held Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before moving to the Orlando Magic's Amway Center and creating the ThunderDome.

While not the same as having live fans in attendance, the ThunderDome has created a fun atmosphere with fans watching from home appearing on screens throughout the arena.

Once WWE had to move out of the Amway Center, it went to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and it is currently running shows at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

WWE noted that it will announce subsequent dates and locations for its upcoming tour in the near future.

A live crowd is one of the most important aspects of a wrestling show, and WWE is set to inject some much-needed excitement into the product by going back on the road.

Chelsea Green Reportedly Negotiating with Impact

On the heels of her release from WWE last month, Chelsea Green is reportedly in talks to return to one of her former companies.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Green has been negotiating with Impact Wrestling, although there is no indication that a deal has been reached.

Green cannot officially work for another company until July 14 due to the 90-day no-compete clause in her WWE contract, but that would allow her to appear at Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17.

The 30-year-old Green was one of several wrestlers featured in a teaser video for Slammiversary. All of them were recently released by WWE.

Green already has ties to Impact, as she worked there from 2016-18 under the name Laurel Van Ness.

As Van Ness, Green held the Impact Knockouts Championship for just over two months before dropping it to Allie and then signing with WWE.

Green was plagued by injuries in WWE and never truly got a sustained chance to convert her immense potential into a successful run.

Given her history with Impact and the fact that her fiancée, Matt Cardona, is currently working for the company, Impact is a logical landing spot for Green.

