Tim Tebow Signs Jaguars Contract as TE: 'I Know It Will Be a Challenge'

Tim Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday with the goal of making the team as a tight end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Michael DiRocco.

The Jaguars confirmed the signing and tweeted a statement from Tebow in which he said he is ready to embrace the challenge of being an NFL tight end:

It was first reported a few weeks ago that Tebow worked out for the Jags at tight end despite the fact that he was a quarterback when he played in the NFL from 2010 to 2012 with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tebow will wear jersey No. 85 on Thursday, although that could change in the future.

Tebow's relationship with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is undoubtedly a huge reason why he is getting the opportunity. His college playing days at Florida saw him win two national championships and a Heisman Trophy with Meyer as his coach.

Despite no shortage of question marks regarding his ability as a passer, Tebow went 25th overall to the Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft.

After starting three games as a rookie, Tebow became Denver's full-time starter under center in 2011, going 7-4 in 11 regular-season starts. Tebow completed only 46.5 percent of his passes for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, although he did rush for 660 yards and six scores.

Most notably, Tebow led the Broncos to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that season, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime.

The Broncos got decimated 45-10 by the New England Patriots the following week, and that marked the end of Tebow's time as a starting quarterback.

Denver signed free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning and traded Tebow to the New York Jets, but Tebow didn't do much in 2012. He failed to make the regular-season rosters of the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in subsequent years.

With football in the past, Tebow spent four seasons playing baseball in the New York Mets' minor league system, making it as far as Triple-A in 2019.

Tebow announced his retirement from baseball this year and quickly shifted his focus back to football.

Speaking to Cris Collinsworth on his podcast, Meyer said Tebow is in "incredible shape" and "looks like he's 18 years old" on the field.

Tebow, 33, has not played in an NFL regular-season game since 2012 and has never played tight end aside from maybe a handful of snaps during his time with the Jets.

The Jaguars do have a need at tight end, though, as James O'Shaughnessy, 2020 sixth-round pick Tyler Davis and blocking tight ends Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell are their top options at the position.

Based on that and Meyer's trust in Tebow, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that the former quarterback could have a second act in the NFL ahead of him.