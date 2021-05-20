Yankees' Corey Kluber Throws No- Hitter vs. Rangers; 2nd No-Hitter in 2 Days

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One night after Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull tossed the fifth no-hitter of the 2021 MLB season, New York Yankees star Corey Kluber joined the club with a 2-0 victory over the Texas Rangers in which he gave up no hits and just one walk while striking out nine.

With Kluber's feat, MLB is now one away from tying the modern era record of seven individual no-hitters in a season. All well before June.

In fact, it's the first time since 1917 MLB has seen more than five no-hitters before June. After Turnbull's accomplishment in Seattle, baseball was on pace for 19 no-hitters in 2021. That number continues to rise. The all-time MLB record remains at eight no-hitters, which were completed during the 1884. Seven no-hitters were thrown during the 1990, 1991 and 2012 campaigns.

Kluber needed just 100 pitches to finish off the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday and complete the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history.

He joins John Means, Carlos Rodon, Joe Musgrove, Wade Miley and Turnbull among hurlers to go a full nine innings without giving up a hit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.