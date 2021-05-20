X

    Valanciunas, Grizzlies Beat Spurs in Play-in Game; Will Face Warriors-Lakers Winner

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 20, 2021

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jonas Valanciunas' dominant 23-point, 23-rebound performance guided the Memphis Grizzlies to a 100-96 home win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at FedEx Forum in the Western Conference play-in tournament. 

    Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 24 points, and Ja Morant posted 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter.

    However, the Spurs went on a 17-0 second-quarter run to cut the Memphis lead to 41-39. The Grizzlies were able to maintain their lead until the fourth quarter, when the Spurs took an 80-79 edge after a DeMar DeRozan bucket.

    Brooks took over from that point, though, scoring Memphis' next eight points. A Kyle Anderson three-pointer and a Valanciunas putback layup later gave Memphis 94-87 with 3:19 remaining.

    The Spurs didn't go away quietly, though, with Rudy Gay drilling a three-pointer with 9.3 seconds left to close Memphis' advantage to 99-96.

    Morant hit 1-of-2 free throws in response, and a desperation Gay three-pointer to slash the lead to one with time running out bounced off the rim.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    DeRozan co-led the Spurs with 20 points but shot just 5-of-21 from the field. Gay had 20 of his own, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Dejounte Murray added a 10-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

            

    Notable Performances

    Grizzlies C Jonas Valanciunas: 23 points, 23 rebounds, 3 blocks

    Grizzles PG Ja Morant: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

    Grizzlies G Dillon Brooks: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

    Spurs F DeMar DeRozan: 20 points

    Spurs G Dejounte Murray: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists

    Spurs F Rudy Gay: 20 points, 7 rebounds

         

    What's Next?

    Memphis will visit the loser of the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers play-in game, which is set to take place on Wednesday evening.

    The Grizzlies' matchup against the Warriors/Lakers loser will take place on Friday at a to-be-determined time. The winner of Friday's game will be the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and open the postseason against the No. 1 Utah Jazz beginning Sunday. 

    San Antonio's season is over.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Spurs Overcome Poor Start but Can’t Rally Past Grizzlies

      Spurs Overcome Poor Start but Can’t Rally Past Grizzlies
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Spurs Overcome Poor Start but Can’t Rally Past Grizzlies

      GaryQuanfromSanJose
      via Pounding The Rock

      NBA Summer League Returns

      Las Vegas will host Summer League with all 30 teams scheduled to play August 8-17

      NBA Summer League Returns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Summer League Returns

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      What to Expect from Grizzlies vs. Spurs

      What to Expect from Grizzlies vs. Spurs
      Memphis Grizzlies logo
      Memphis Grizzlies

      What to Expect from Grizzlies vs. Spurs

      Jesus Gomez
      via Pounding The Rock

      PLAY-IN GAME STORY: Spurs Take on Grizzlies

      PLAY-IN GAME STORY: Spurs Take on Grizzlies
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      PLAY-IN GAME STORY: Spurs Take on Grizzlies

      kens5.com
      via kens5.com