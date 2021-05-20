Valanciunas, Grizzlies Beat Spurs in Play-in Game; Will Face Warriors-Lakers Winner

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonas Valanciunas' dominant 23-point, 23-rebound performance guided the Memphis Grizzlies to a 100-96 home win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at FedEx Forum in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 24 points, and Ja Morant posted 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter.

However, the Spurs went on a 17-0 second-quarter run to cut the Memphis lead to 41-39. The Grizzlies were able to maintain their lead until the fourth quarter, when the Spurs took an 80-79 edge after a DeMar DeRozan bucket.

Brooks took over from that point, though, scoring Memphis' next eight points. A Kyle Anderson three-pointer and a Valanciunas putback layup later gave Memphis 94-87 with 3:19 remaining.

The Spurs didn't go away quietly, though, with Rudy Gay drilling a three-pointer with 9.3 seconds left to close Memphis' advantage to 99-96.

Morant hit 1-of-2 free throws in response, and a desperation Gay three-pointer to slash the lead to one with time running out bounced off the rim.

DeRozan co-led the Spurs with 20 points but shot just 5-of-21 from the field. Gay had 20 of his own, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Dejounte Murray added a 10-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

Notable Performances

Grizzlies C Jonas Valanciunas: 23 points, 23 rebounds, 3 blocks

Grizzles PG Ja Morant: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Grizzlies G Dillon Brooks: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Spurs F DeMar DeRozan: 20 points

Spurs G Dejounte Murray: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists

Spurs F Rudy Gay: 20 points, 7 rebounds

What's Next?

Memphis will visit the loser of the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers play-in game, which is set to take place on Wednesday evening.

The Grizzlies' matchup against the Warriors/Lakers loser will take place on Friday at a to-be-determined time. The winner of Friday's game will be the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and open the postseason against the No. 1 Utah Jazz beginning Sunday.

San Antonio's season is over.

