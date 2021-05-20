Jeff Driskel, Texans Agree to 1-Year Contract Amid Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly signed veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year, $2.5 million deal on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll join Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley and Davis Mills in what has become a crowded quarterback room for the Texans, though the future of Watson in Houston remains up in the air.

It's no secret that Watson has desired a trade away from the Texans, though the pending litigation against him on accusations of sexual assault, nudity and inappropriate sexual advances has left his future uncertain.

But this offseason alone, the Texans signed veterans in Taylor and Driskel, traded for Finley and drafted Mond. It seems unlikely that a team intent on keeping its franchise quarterback would address the position in such a comprehensive way. More than likely, Watson will be traded once his legal situation is resolved.

At the very least, the Texans have covered their bases in the event Watson is ultimately hit with a lengthy suspension.

Taylor would be the frontrunner to serve as the starter in situation, with Driskel and Finley battling to be the backup and Mond being groomed for the future.

Driskel, 28, appeared in three games for the Denver Broncos last season (one start), throwing for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 54.7 percent of his passes.

He's made nine career starts in the past three seasons (1-8) between the Broncos, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight picks. Driskel isn't a sexy signing, but he gives the Texans one more option at a position lacking clarity.