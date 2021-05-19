X

    Charles Barkley Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds City Schools

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    NBA Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA broadcaster Charles Barkley donated $1,000 to each employee at Leeds City Schools in Alabama, including his alma mater Leeds High, the school system announced on Facebook

    Leeds City Schools released the following statement:

    The school district has 226 employees, according to Ruth Serven Smith of AL.com, which would bring Barkley's current donation to $226,000. 

