Charles Barkley Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds City Schools

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NBA Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA broadcaster Charles Barkley donated $1,000 to each employee at Leeds City Schools in Alabama, including his alma mater Leeds High, the school system announced on Facebook.

Leeds City Schools released the following statement:

The school district has 226 employees, according to Ruth Serven Smith of AL.com, which would bring Barkley's current donation to $226,000.