Antonio Brown Needs Knee Surgery, Must Pass Physical Before Signing Bucs Contract

Despite agreeing to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago, Antonio Brown has yet to sign his deal.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the Pewter Report Podcast that Brown is going to have surgery to get "his knee cleaned out" next Tuesday and must pass a physical afterward before the contract can be signed.

Brown's agent, Ed Wasielewski, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on April 28 that the seven-time Pro Bowler agreed to a new deal with the Buccaneers.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown's contract includes $3.1 million fully guaranteed and can max out at $6.25 million for one year.

Tampa Bay signed Brown to a one-year contract in October after he had been out of the NFL for 13 months. The 32-year-old was reinstated by the NFL on Nov. 3 after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brown appeared in the final eight games of the regular season and three of Tampa's four playoff games. He had 53 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns between the regular season and postseason, including a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LV.