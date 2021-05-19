Pacers Rout LaMelo Ball, Hornets in Play-in Game; Will Face Wizards-Celtics Loser

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are now one win away from clinching a postseason berth after defeating the visiting Charlotte Hornets 144-117 on Tuesday in Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana scored 40 first-quarter points and held a 24-point halftime lead in a dominant performance that featured eight Pacers in double figures.

All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis was one assist shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists. Oshae Brissett's 23 points led the Pacers, who shot 55.2 percent from the field and out-rebounded Charlotte 54-36.

The Pacers excelled despite playing without Caris LeVert, who was declared out for Tuesday (health and safety protocols). LeVert had averaged 20.7 points in 35 games this year for the Pacers, who also played without defensive stalwart Myles Turner (turf toe).

Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring) returned to the lineup after missing 10 games and added 16 points. Pacers forward Doug McDermott scored 14 of his 21 points in the first 4:52 of the game.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges led his team with 23 points and eight boards. LaMelo Ball scored 14 points.

Indiana will now travel to face the loser of the Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics play-in game, which tips off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Wizards-C's winner will be the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, and the loser will host Indiana for the right to be the No. 8 seed.

Notable Performances

Hornets F Miles Bridges: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Hornets G Terry Rozier: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Hornets G LaMelo Ball: 14 points, 4 assists

Pacers F/C Domantas Sabonis: 14 points, 21 rebounds, 9 assists

Pacers F Oshae Brissett: 23 points, 5 rebounds

Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon: 16 points, 8 assists

What's Next?

The Pacers will hit the road to face Boston or Washington on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. TNT will carry the broadcast.

The Hornets' season is over.

