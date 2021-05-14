Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Exhibit Designed By Wife Vanessa Revealed in Video

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Vanessa Bryant designed an exhibit for her late husband, Kobe Bryant, that will be on display at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The design, titled "Kobe: A Basketball Life," was unveiled on Friday:

The exhibit's unveiling comes on the eve of Bryant's formal induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash that killed a total of nine people, including his daughter Gianna, in Jan. 2020.

John Doleva, Hall of Fame president and chief executive, told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that Bryant's exhibit "is about 600 square feet more than any other Hall of Famer gets."

Greif noted Bryant is only the second player ever to receive their own Hall-of-Fame exhibit. Michael Jordan's opened in 2009 and ran for five years.

Bryant was elected into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class, but the induction ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be one of nine basketball legends, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings, honored on Saturday.

In addition to Vanessa speaking in honor of her late husband, Jordan will be presenting Bryant at the ceremony.